PBL eighth-grade volleyball improves to 4-1 with win over Crescent City

PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team defeated Crescent City 25-6, 25-13 on Monday.

Makenna Klann and Jasmine Miles each led the Panthers (4-1) in kills with three while Klann also had 13 aces and 25 sets. Baylee Cosgrove and Jaden Bender had three aces, respectively while Ella Curry had nine sets.

“Our serves were fantastic tonight, and allowed us to get comfortable leads in both games,” PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. “I was pleased with the efforts of each girl, and each one contributed tonight.”

The Panthers will face Tri-Point Tuesday and Cissna Park on Thursday, both on the road.

“We’ve got two tough matches coming up tomorrow and Thursday, and I’m anxious to see how we respond to some tough competition,” Vaughn said. “We’re looking forward to it.”

PBL def. Crescent City 25-6, 25-13

At Paxton

For PBL (4-1), kills: Makenna Klann 3, Jasmine Miles 3, Maddy Foellner 2, Baylee Cosgrove, Hannah Schwarz; aces: Makenna Klann 13, Cosgrove 3, Jaden Bender 2, Jordyn Buhrmaster, Ella Curry; sets: Makenna Klann 25, Curry 9, Schwarz, Miles, Emma Atkinson; passing: Makayla Klann 61, Atkinson 16, Makenna Klann 11, Cosgrove 10, Curry 9, Kayla Adwell 7, Foellner 5, Bender 4, Miles 2; points: Makenna Klann 22, Cosgrove 7, Bender 6, Curry 6, Buhrmaster 4, Makayla Klann 2, Foellner, Atkinson, Adwell.