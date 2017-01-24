PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team defeated Crescent City 25-20, 25-16 on Monday to improve to a record of 4-1.

Makenna Ecker had four kills for the Panthers while Maisy Johnson, Carly Mutchmore and Emma Steiner each had two. Steiner and Mutchmore also had five and four ace serves, respectively.

The PBL seventh-grade team defeated St. John’s 25-21, 20-25, 25-20 on Thursday.

Addison Oyer and Makenna Ecker led the Panthers in kills with six and five, respectively, while Oyer also had a team-high 14 ace serves and 26 service points.



THURSDAY

PBL def. St. John’s 25-21, 20-25, 25-20

At Buckley

For PBL, kills: Addison Oyer 6, Makenna Ecker 5, Emma Steiner 3, Sydney Murphy 2; aces: Oyer 14, Steiner 3, Murphy 2, Kendra Johnson 2, Carly Mutchmore; service points: Oyer 26, Steiner 11, Johnson 9, Ecker 9, Murphy 8, Mutchmore 6; passing/digs: Mutchmore 89.



MONDAY

PBL def. Crescent City 25-20, 25-16

At Paxton

For PBL (4-1), kills: Makenna Ecker 4, Maisy Johnson 2, Carly Mutchmore 2, Emma Steiner 2; aces: Steiner 5, Mutchmore 4; service points: Steiner 11, Kendra Johnson 11, Sydney Murphy 10, Mutchmore 8; passing/digs: Lillie Frichtl 89.