PBL eighth-grade volleyball defeats Tri-Point in two sets

PIPER CITY – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-16, 25-21 over Tri-Point.

Jaden Bender led the Panthers (5-1) in kills with four while Maddy Foellner and Baylee Cosgrove each had three kills. Bender and Makenna Klann each had three aces.

PBL def. Tri-Point 25-16, 25-21

At Piper City

For PBL (5-1), kills: Jaden Bender 4, Maddy Foellner 3, Baylee Cosgrove 3, Makenna Klann, Kayla Adwell; aces: Makenna Klann 3, Bender 3, Makayla Klann, Ella Curry, Emma Atkinson; blocks: Cosgrove; sets: Makenna Klann 35, Curry 6, Bender 5, Jordyn Buhrmaster 2, Adwell; passing/digs: Makayla Klann 119, Makenna Klann 28, Hannah Schwarz 13, Cosgrove 12, Atkinson 12, Curry 11, Adwell 10, Foellner 6, Bender 4, Buhrmaster 2, Jasmine Miles 2, Alivia Case 2; points: Makenna Klann 14, Bender 14, Makayla Klann 6, Schwarz 3, Curry 3, Cosgrove 3, Atkinson 3, Buhrmaster 2, Foellner 2.