PBL seventh-grade volleyball team defeats Tri-Point in three sets

PIPER CITY — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 20-25, 25-12, 25-16 over Tri-Point on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to improve to a record of 5-1.
Addison Oyer had a team-high five kills, nine ace serves, one block and 20 service points for the Panthers while Emma Kteiner added four kills and seven aces, Kendra Johnson had three kills and Maisy Johnson had two aces.
PBL def. Tri-Point 20-25, 25-12, 25-16
At Piper City
For PBL (5-1), kills: Addison Oyer 5, Emma Stiener 4, Kendra Johnson 3; aces: Oyer 9, Steiner 7, Maisy Johnson 2; blocks: Oyer; service points: Oyer 20, Steiner 15, Maisy Johnson 9, Kendra Johnson 7; passing/digs: Carly Mutchmore 93, Maci Kingren 86, Lillie Frichtl 82.
