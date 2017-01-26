PBL seventh-grade volleyball team defeats Tri-Point in three sets

PIPER CITY — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 20-25, 25-12, 25-16 over Tri-Point on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to improve to a record of 5-1.

PBL def. Tri-Point 20-25, 25-12, 25-16

At Piper City

For PBL (5-1), kills: Addison Oyer 5, Emma Stiener 4, Kendra Johnson 3; aces: Oyer 9, Steiner 7, Maisy Johnson 2; blocks: Oyer; service points: Oyer 20, Steiner 15, Maisy Johnson 9, Kendra Johnson 7; passing/digs: Carly Mutchmore 93, Maci Kingren 86, Lillie Frichtl 82.

