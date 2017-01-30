PBL eighth-grade volleyball loses in three sets to Cissna Park

CISSNA PARK – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team lost 25-18, 10-25, 25-23 to Cissna Park on Thursday.

In the third game the two teams were tied at 23-23 before Cissna Park scored two straight points.

The crowd witnessed a fantastic junior high volleyball match,” PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. “Both teams played at a very high level. I would love to play Cissna Park every single night, because they would make us a better team, and we would make them a better team. I love playing matches against teams who are well-coached. Josh does an amazing job with his kids, and it shows year-in and year-out.”

Baylee Cosgrove led the Panthers in kills with seven while Jaden Bender added two kills and four aces. Makenna Klann had five aces while Maddy Foellner recorded a block.

“Although I never enjoy losing, my girls knew I was very proud of them tonight. In fact, I was much more pleased with their efforts tonight, than I was even after we won on Tuesday night. We are a good team, and we will continue to make improvements each night. I love this team, and I am looking forward to seeing what they can accomplish.”

For PBL (5-2), kills: Baylee Cosgrove 7, Jaden Bender 2, Maddy Foellner, Hannah Schwarz, Jasmine Miles; aces: Makenna Klann 5, Bender 4, Foellner; blocks: Foellner; sets: Makenna Klann 52, Schwarz 4, Makayla Klann 3, Miles 2; passing: Makayla Klann 170, Makenna Klann 46, Bender 22, Emma Atkinson 18, Miles 16, Schwarz 14, Ella Curry 9, Foellner 6; points: Makenna Klann 14, Bender 13, Schwarz 11, Makayla Klann 9, Foellner 4, Miles 3, Atkinson 3, Cosgrove.