CHAMPAIGN – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-18, 25-14 Monday over Champaign St. Matthew.

Baylee Cosgrove led the Panthers in kills with seven while Makenna Klann, Maddy Foellner and Alivia Case each had two kills. Klann and Kayla Adwell each had two aces while Klann also recorded 28 sets.

8th-grade girls

At Champaign

For PBL (6-2), kills: Baylee Cosgrove 7, Makenna Klann 2, Maddy Foellner 2, Alivia Case 2, Kayla Adwell, Ella Curry; aces: Makenna Klann 2, Adwell 2, Jaden Bender, Cosgrove; sets: Makenna Klann 28; points: Cosgrove 11, Makenna Klann 10, Adwell 9, Bender 8, Hannah Schwartz 4, Makayla Klann 3, Foellner 3, Jasmine Miles 2; passing points: Makayla Klann 58, Makenna Klann 27, Cosgrove 20, Bender 15, Schwarz 5, Emma Atkinson 3.