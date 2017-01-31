PBL eighth-grade volleyball defeats Fisher to improve to 7-2

PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-15, 25-17 over Fisher on Tuesday.

“We played well enough to win tonight, but it was definitely not our best night,” PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. “Fisher was scrappy, and kept us on our toes defensively. Moving forward, we have to continue to improve our hitting percentage, and make better decisions at the net. We’ll get there. The kids are always willing to listen and are working to improve.”

Maddy Foellner led the Panthers (7-2) in kills with three while recording three aces and one block. Jaden Bender had two kills and two aces while Makenna Klann had three aces.

PBL def. Fisher 25-15, 25-17

At Paxton

For PBL (7-2), kills; Maddy Foellner 3, Jaden Bender 2, Baylee Cosgrove 2, Hannah Schwarz, Makayla Klann; aces: Makenna Klann 3, Foellner 3, Bender 2, Makayla Klann; blocks: Foellner; sets: Makenna Klann 37, Bender 3, Schwarz 2, Foellner; passing: Makayla Klann 70, Makenna Klann 34, Bender 26, Baylee Cosgrove 22, Kayla Adwell 7, Jasmine Miles 4, Ella Curry 2, Alivia Case 2; points: Makenna Klann 16, Bender 8, Makayla Klann 8, Foellner 6, Adwell 6, Cosgrove 4, Curry 2.

Exhibition game – PBL def. Fisher 25-2 (Ella Curry seven aces, Jasmine Miles one ace).