PBL eighth-grade volleyball defeats Fisher to improve to 7-2

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-15, 25-17 over Fisher on Tuesday.
“We played well enough to win tonight, but it was definitely not our best night,” PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. “Fisher was scrappy, and kept us on our toes defensively. Moving forward, we have to continue to improve our hitting percentage, and make better decisions at the net. We’ll get there. The kids are always willing to listen and are working to improve.”
Maddy Foellner led the Panthers (7-2) in kills with three while recording three aces and one block. Jaden Bender had two kills and two aces while Makenna Klann had three aces.
PBL def. Fisher 25-15, 25-17
At Paxton
For PBL (7-2), kills; Maddy Foellner 3, Jaden Bender 2, Baylee Cosgrove 2, Hannah Schwarz, Makayla Klann; aces: Makenna Klann 3, Foellner 3, Bender 2, Makayla Klann; blocks: Foellner; sets: Makenna Klann 37, Bender 3, Schwarz 2, Foellner; passing: Makayla Klann 70, Makenna Klann 34, Bender 26, Baylee Cosgrove 22, Kayla Adwell 7, Jasmine Miles 4, Ella Curry 2, Alivia Case 2; points: Makenna Klann 16, Bender 8, Makayla Klann 8, Foellner 6, Adwell 6, Cosgrove 4, Curry 2.
Exhibition game – PBL def. Fisher 25-2 (Ella Curry seven aces, Jasmine Miles one ace).
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.