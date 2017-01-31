- Our Sites
CHAMPAIGN — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-16, 26-24 Monday to Champaign St. Matthew.
Addison Oyer had five kills, two aces and 14 service points for the Panthers (5-3).
7th-grade girls
St. Matthew def. PBL 25-16, 26-24
At Champaign
For PBL (5-3), kills: Addison Oyer 5; aces: Oyer 2; service points: Oyer 14, Kendra Johnson 6, Carly Mutchmore 6.
