PBL eighth-grade volleyball defeats Iroquois West 25-16, 25-13

PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-16, 25-13 Thursday over Iroquois West.

Baylee Cosgrove led PBL (8-2) in kills with six while Maddy Foellner had a team-high six aces and Jasmine Miles had a block. Makenna Klann had two kills, two aces and 26 sets.

“I love it when the kids take what we work on in practice and apply it in games situations. They did that tonight, and I was very pleased with their efforts,” PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. “We had some kids step in and fill some roles tonight, too. This is just a group that I can count on to play together and to pick each other up when they need to. Overall, it was a good night, and we are looking forward to another great week of competition next week.”

At Paxton

For PBL (8-2), kills: Baylee Cosgrove 6, Makenna Klann 2, Kayla Adwell 2, Maddy Foellner, Hannah Schwarz, Ella Curry, Jasmine Miles; aces: Foellner 6, Cosgrove 5, Makenna Klann 2, Curry 2; blocks: Miles; sets: Makenna Klann 26, Curry 6, Foellner, Schwarz, Makayla Klann, Cosgrove, Alivia Case, Emma Atkinson; passing: Makenna Klann 12, Schwarz 12, Cosgrove 7, Curry 6, Miles 4, Case 4, Atkinson 4, Jordyn Buhrmaster 3, Foellner 2; points: Foellner 12, Cosgrove 10, Makenna Klann 7, Curry 6, Adwell 5, Schwarz 4, Makayla Klann 3, Miles 3.