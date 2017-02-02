PBL seventh-grade volleyball loses to Fisher in three sets

PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team lost 19-25, 25-22, 25-20 Tuesday to Fisher.

The Panthers (5-4) was led by Addison Oyer with five kills and nine aces while Makenna Ecker had six aces and 20 service points.

For PBL (5-4), kills: Addison Oyer 5, Kendra Johnson 2, Maisy Johnson 2, Makenna Ecker; aces: Oyer 9, Ecker 6, Kendra Johnson 3; service points: Ecker 20, Oyer 18, Kendra Johnson 14, Sydney Murphy 11, Emma Steiner 10; passing/digs: Carly Mutchmore 96.

NOTE: Stats include exhibition match.