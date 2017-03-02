PBL seventh-grade volleyball defeats Iroquois West 25-19, 25-21

- Our Sites
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-19, 25-21 over Iroquois West on Thursday.
Addison Oyer had five kills, five aces and 14 service aces for PBL (6-4) while Makenna Ecker added four points and Carly Mutchmore had three aces.
PBL def. Iroquois West 25-19, 25-21
At Paxton
For PBL (6-4), kills: Addison Oyer 5, Makenna Ecker 4, Kendra Johnson 2, Gina Galey, Carly Mutchmore, Sydney Murphy, Emma Steiner; aces: Oyer 5, Mutchmore 3, Steiner 2; service points: Oyer 14, Mutchmore 8, Murphy 8, Steiner 7, Kendra Johnson 5, Ecker 5; passing/digs: Mutchmore 86; hitting: Ecker 9/12, Oyer 7/8.
