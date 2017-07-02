PBL eighth-grade volleyball defeats Milford in two sets

MILFORD – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-15, 25-8 Monday over Milford.

Baylee Cosgrove, Jasmine Miles and Jaden Bender each had three kills while Bender also recorded five aces and Makenna Klann had 28 sets for the Panthers (9-2)..

“I thought the kids did a nice job filling in for some of our starters who were out sick tonight,” PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. “The pace of play was slow tonight, and we struggled to get into any good offensive flow. Our communication was a bit off because we had some people playing next to people they were not used to playing beside, but we took care of business.

“I’ve known all year that there would be nights like tonight when we would have to have kids step into unfamiliar roles. I was confident going in because we have great competition in practice every night, so I had no doubt that these kids would rise to the occasion and get the job done.”

For PBL (9-2), kills: Baylee Cosgrove 3, Jasmine Miles 3, Jaden Bender 3, Makenna Klann 2; aces: Bender 5, Makenna Klann 2, Cosgrove 2, Miles, Emma Atkinson; blocks: Kayla Adwell; sets: Makenna Klann 28, Ella Curry 4, Bender 3, Adwell 3; passing: Makayla Klann 46, Makenna Klann 28, Bender 19, Cosgrove 16, Curry 10, Adwell 4, Miles 2, Atkinson 2; points: Bender 14, Makenna Klann 11, Makayla Klann 10, Miles 7, Cosgrove 5, Atkinson 2, Adwell.

Exhibition (PBL won 25-8) -- Ella Curry (4 Points, 2 Aces, 10 passing points, 5 Sets), Jordyn Buhrmaster (3 pts, 2 Aces, 2 Kills, 6 passing points), Alivia Case (3 Points, 1 Ace, 6 Passing points), Kayla Adwell (9 Points, 2 Aces, 1 Kill, 5 Passing points), Jasmine Miles (5 Points, 1 Aces, 1 Kill, 4 Passing), Emma Atkinson (1 Point. 7 Passing Points, 1 Set).