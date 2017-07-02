PBL seventh-grade volleyball loses in two sets to Milford

MILFORD — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-22, 25-18 to Milford on Monday.

Addison Oyer had three kills for PBL (6-5) while Carly Mutchmore had six aces.



Milford def. PBL 25-22, 25-18

At Milford

For PBL (6-5), kills: Addison Oyer 3, Makenna Ecker 2, Sydney Murphy 2; aces: Carly Mutchmore 6, Emma Steiner 3; blocks: Maisy Johnson, Oyer; service points: Maisy Johnson 14, Lillie Frichtl 10, Murchmore 8, Steiner 7; passing/digs: Kendra Johnson 88, Mutchmore 83, Frichtl 83.