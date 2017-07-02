PBL seventh-grade volleyball loses in two sets to Milford

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
MILFORD — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-22, 25-18 to Milford on Monday.
Addison Oyer had three kills for PBL (6-5) while Carly Mutchmore had six aces.
Milford def. PBL 25-22, 25-18
At Milford
For PBL (6-5), kills: Addison Oyer 3, Makenna Ecker 2, Sydney Murphy 2; aces: Carly Mutchmore 6, Emma Steiner 3; blocks: Maisy Johnson, Oyer; service points: Maisy Johnson 14, Lillie Frichtl 10, Murchmore 8, Steiner 7; passing/digs: Kendra Johnson 88, Mutchmore 83, Frichtl 83.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.