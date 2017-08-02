PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team lost 25-22, 25-23 Tuesday to Clifton J.L. Nash.

Jaden Bender led the Panthers (9-3) in kills with four while Maddy Foellner and Baylee Cosgrove each added three kills. Makenna Klann had four aces and 41 sets.

At Paxton

For PBL (9-3), kills: Jaden Bender 4, Maddy Foellner 3, Baylee Cosgrove 3, Makayla Klann 2; aces: Makenna Klann 4, Bender 2, Makayla Klann, Jasmine Miles, Kayla Adwell; sets: Makenna Klann 41, Makayla Klann 5, Cosgrove 4, Bender 3, Adwell 2, Foellner, Emma Atkinson 1; passing: Makayla Klann 114, Makenna Klann 64, Bender 20, Cosgrove 12, Atkinson 10, Adwell 7, Miles 2, Ella Curry 2; points: Makenna Klann 14, Makayla Klann 9, Bender 6, Miles 6, Adwell 6, Cosgrove 4.

Exhibition match (PBL won 25-9) -- Ella Curry (6 Points, 3 Aces), Jordyn Buhrmaster (4 points, 1 Ace), Alivia Case (1 Point), Kayla Adwell (9 Points, 3 Aces, 2 Kills, 1 Block), Jasmine Miles (4 Points, 2 Aces), Emma Atkinson (1 Point).