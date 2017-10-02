PBL eighth-grade volleyball defeats Watseka Glenn Raymond in three sets

PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-22, 20-25, 25-19 Thursday over Watseka Glenn Raymond in what coach Kelli Vaughn called “an amazing volleyball match.”

“Both teams were fantastic, and it was a hard-fought battle,” Vaughn said. “I was so proud of my girls. They fought and played together, and it really paid off.

“Watseka is a very good team, and our conference is full of tough opponents. Our conference tournament next weekend is going to be filled with some exciting matches. Our passing, serving and setting continue to be our strong suits, and our hitting is getting there. I can’t wait to get everyone back healthy again, and see what we can do with a full squad going into the last few weeks of the season.”

Baylee Cosgrove led the Panthers (10-3) in kills with eight while Makenna Klann and Jasmine Miles each added five kills. Makenna Klanna also had four aces and 62 sets.

PBL def. Watseka Glenn Raymond 25-22, 20-25, 25-19

At Paxton

For PBL (10-3), kills: Baylee Cosgrove 8, Makenna Klann 5, Jasmine Miles 5, Kayla Adwell 4, Jaden Bender 3, Hannah Schwarz; aces: Makenna Klann 4, Bender 3, Makayla Klann 3, Schwarz 2; sets: Makenna Klann 62, Cosgrove 11, Bender 7, Makayla Klann 6, Schwarz 6, Adwell 2, Emma Atkinson 2, Miles; passing: Makayla 124, Makenna Klann 72, Cosgrove 48, Bender 21, Adwell 16, Schwarz 13, Atkinson 8, Ella Curry, Miles; points: Bender 16, Schwarz 16, Makayla Klann 14, Makenna Klann 11, Cosgrove 9, Adwell 4.