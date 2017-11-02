PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-16, 25-12 Tuesday, Feb. 7, over Clifton J.L. Nash.

Makenna Ecker had a team-high four kills for the Panthers while Oyer added three kills and a team-high eight aces. Ecker also had seven aces while Sydney Murphy had a kill, five aces and 17 service points.

The PBL seventh-grade team defeated Watseka Glenn Raymond 25-20, 25-13 on Thursday.

Ecker led the Panthers (8-5) in kills with three and aces with five while Oyer had four aces and 12 service points.

TUESDAY, Feb. 7

PBL def. Clifton J.L. Nash 25-16, 25-12

At Paxton

For PBL (7-5), kills: Makenna Ecker 4, Addison Oyer 3, Sydney Murphy, Maisy Johnson, Kendra Johnson; aces: Oyer 8, Ecker 7, Murphy 5; blocks: Ecker; service points: Murphy 17, Oyer 14, Ecker 11; passing/digs: Carly Mutchmore 93.

NOTE: Stats include the exhibition match.

THURSDAY

PBL def. Watseka Glenn Raymond 25-20, 25-13

For PBL (8-5), kills: Makenna Ecker 3; aces: Ecker 5, Addison Oyer 4, Maisy Johnson 2; service points: Oyer 12, Kendra Johnson 8, Maisy Johnson 8, Ecker 7; passing/digs: Lillie Frichtl 90, Carly Mutchmore 89.

NOTE: Stats include the exhibition match.