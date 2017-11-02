- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-16, 25-12 Tuesday, Feb. 7, over Clifton J.L. Nash.
Makenna Ecker had a team-high four kills for the Panthers while Oyer added three kills and a team-high eight aces. Ecker also had seven aces while Sydney Murphy had a kill, five aces and 17 service points.
The PBL seventh-grade team defeated Watseka Glenn Raymond 25-20, 25-13 on Thursday.
Ecker led the Panthers (8-5) in kills with three and aces with five while Oyer had four aces and 12 service points.
TUESDAY, Feb. 7
PBL def. Clifton J.L. Nash 25-16, 25-12
At Paxton
For PBL (7-5), kills: Makenna Ecker 4, Addison Oyer 3, Sydney Murphy, Maisy Johnson, Kendra Johnson; aces: Oyer 8, Ecker 7, Murphy 5; blocks: Ecker; service points: Murphy 17, Oyer 14, Ecker 11; passing/digs: Carly Mutchmore 93.
NOTE: Stats include the exhibition match.
THURSDAY
PBL def. Watseka Glenn Raymond 25-20, 25-13
For PBL (8-5), kills: Makenna Ecker 3; aces: Ecker 5, Addison Oyer 4, Maisy Johnson 2; service points: Oyer 12, Kendra Johnson 8, Maisy Johnson 8, Ecker 7; passing/digs: Lillie Frichtl 90, Carly Mutchmore 89.
NOTE: Stats include the exhibition match.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.