IHSA volleyball postseason schedule changes approved

BLOOMINGTON – The IHSA Board of Directors approved a consent item from its volleyball advisory committee to revise dates for the postseason tournament for the year 2017.

Class 1A-4A sectionals will be played on Monday, Oct. 30, and Wednesday, Nov. 1. Semifinal matches will be scheduled for Monday, Oct. 30, and the sectional championship matches will be played on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The super-sectional matches are scheduled to be held on Friday, Nov. 3.

Last year, sectional semifinal and final matches were held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and Thursday, Nov. 5, respectively, and the super-sectional matches were held on Saturday, Nov. 5.