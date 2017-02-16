- Our Sites
ST. JOSEPH — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-14, 26-24 Tuesday to St. Joseph.
Makenna Ecker led the Panthers (8-6) in kills with six while Addison Oyer had four kills, two aces and a block.
St. Joseph def. PBL 25-14, 26-24
At St. Joseph
For PBL, kills: Makenna Ecker 6, Addison Oyer 4, Lorena Arnett 3; aces: Oyer 2; blocks: Oyer; service points: Sydney Murphy 9, Oyer 6, Ecker 5, Gina Galey 5, Maisy Johnson 5; passing/digs: Carly Mutchmore 91, Murphy 86.
