PBL seventh-grade volleyball team finishes second in TCC Tournament; Panthers selected as top seed for seventh-grade IESA regional

Members of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team pose for a photo with their second-place trophy won Saturday at the Twin County Conference Tournament.

ONARGA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-15, 25-20 to top-seeded Prairie Central in the championship match of the Twin County Conference Tournament on Saturday.

The second-seeded Panthers defeated sixth-seeded Iroquois West 25-12, 25-13 in the semifinals on Saturday in Onarga after defeating seventh-seeded Clifton J.L. Nash in the quarterfinals on Friday in Gilman.

The Tri-Point seventh-grade volleyball team lost to Prairie Central and fourth-seeded Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley lost to fifth-seeded Watseka Glenn Raymond in the quarterfinals at Gilman.

The PBL eighth-grade volleyball team lost in three sets in the semifinals to second-seeded Cissna Park.

The Panthers fell behind 18-4 en route to losing 25-12 in the first set.

In the second set, PBL won 25-23 after rallying from a 10-7 deficit.

A kill by Jasmine Miles cut PBL’s deficit to 13-12 before the Panthers tied the game at 13-13. After Cissna Park reclaimed the lead to 14-13 via a black, a Baylee Cosgrove ace gave the Pantehrs a 15-14 lead.

Cissna Park went ahead 22-21 before Cosgrove recorded a game-tying kill. Another kill by Cosgrove gave PBL a 24-23 lead before the Panthers scored the game point.

The Panthers then lost the third set 25-17.

The third-seeded eighth-grade Panthers won in the quarterfinals over GCMS on Friday in Onarga.

Meanwhile, the seventh-seeded Tri-Point lost in the quarterfinals to Cissna Park.

The seventh-grade Panthers will go into the IESA Class 3A regionals as a top seed at Onarga. They will play in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 against the winner of the quarterfinal match between Watseka Glenn Raymond and Iroquois West.

The seventh-grade GCMS team will go into the Onarga Regional as the No. 2 seed and face the winner of the Hoopeston Area/J.L. Nash quarterfinal in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

As the third seed in the Class 1A Crescent City Regional, Tri-Point will face No. 2-seeded Crescent City at 6:30 p.m. Monday.



IESA Class 1A

CRESCENT CITY REGIONAL

MONDAY, Feb. 27

Game 1 — No. 1 Cissna Park vs. No. 4 Donovan, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2 — No. 2 Crescent City vs. No. 3 Tri-Point, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Feb. 28

Game 3 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5:30 p.m.



IESA Class 3A

ONARGA IROQUOIS WEST REGIONAL

MONDAY, Feb. 27

Game 1 — No. 4 Watseka Glenn Raymond vs. No. 5 Iroquois West, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2 — No. 3 Hoopeston Area vs. No. 6 Clifton J.L. Nash, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Feb. 28

Game 3 — No. 1 PBL vs. Winner Game 1, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 — No. 2 GCMS vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, March 2

Game 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m.