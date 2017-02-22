PBL seventh-, eighth-grade volleyball teams defeat GCMS

- Our Sites
PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-22, 25-18 Tuesday, Feb. 21, over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Kendra Johnson led the Panthers (11-7) in kills with three while Addison Oyer had a kill and six aces.
Lorena Arnett had two kills and an ace while Maisy Johnson and Emma Steiner had four and three aces, respectively.
The PBL eighth-grade team won 25-14, 25-7 over GCMS to improve to a record of 14-3.
Maddy Foellner led the eighth-grade Panthers with two kills, six aces and 13 service points while Jaden Bender had a kill, five aces and 20 service points and Makenna Klann had eight service points and a 93-percent passing/digs ratio.
7th-grade girls
PBL def. GCMS 25-22, 25-18
At Paxton
For PBL (11-7), kills: Kendra Johnson 3, Lorena Arnett 2, Sara Hewerdine, Makenna Ecker, Addison Oyer; aces: Oyer 6, Maisy Johnson 4, Emma Steiner 3, Kendra Johnson 2, Arnett, Ecker; service points: Maisy Johnson 11, Steiner 11, Oyer 11, Sydney Murphy 9, Ecker 9, Kendra Johnson 7, Carly Mutchmore 7, Arnett 5.
8th-grade girls
PBL def. GCMS 25-14, 25-7
At Paxton
For PBL (14-3), kills: Maddy Foellner 2, Jaden Bender, Kayla Adwell, Jasmine Miles; aces: Foellner 6, Bender 5; service points: Bender 20, Foellner 13, Makenna Klann 8; passing/digs: Makayla Klann 93.
