PBL eighth-, seventh-grade volleyball loses to Prairie Central

FORREST — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team lost 25-21, 25-18 Thursday to Prairie Central.

Baylee Cosgrove led the Panthers (14-4) in kills with five while Mallorie Ecker had four aces and Jasmine Miles had two kills and two aces. Jordyn Buhrmaster had three aces and Maddy Foellner had two kills.

The PBL seventh-grade team lost 25-19, 17-25, 25-21 to Prairie Central.

Addison Oyer had a team-high 16 kills while Makenna Ecker had seven kills, Emma Steiner had four aces and Carly Mutchmore and Sydney Murphy each had three aces.



8th-grade girls

Prairie Central def. PBL 25-21, 25-18

At Forrest

For PBL (14-4), kills: Baylee Cosgrove 5, Jasmine Miles 2, Maddy Foellner 2, Jaden Bender; aces: Mallorie Ecker 4, Jordyn Buhrmaster 3, Miles 2; service points: Kayla Adwell 13, Bender 12; passing/digs: Makayla Klann 94.



7th-grade girls

Prairie Central def. PBL 25-19, 17-25, 25-21

For PBL (11-8), kills; Addison Oyer 16, Makenna Ecker 7, Lillie Frichtl 2, Gina Galey, Sydney Murphy, Lorena Arnett; aces: Emma Steiner 4, Carly Mutchmore 3, Sydney Murphy 3; blocks: Oyer; service points: Kendra Johnson 17, Steiner 14, Ecker 13, Murphy 13, Mutchmore 11; passing/digs: Kendra Johnson 91, Mutchmore 88; serve-receive: Frichtl 100.