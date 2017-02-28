PBL, GCMS seventh-grade volleyball teams win in regional semifinals

ONARGA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School and Gibosn city-Melvin-Sibley MIddle School seventh-grade volleyball teams will meet in the IESA Class 3A Onarga Regoinal championship match at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

PBL defeated Watseka Glenn Raymond 28-26, 25-18 and GCMS defeated Clifton J.L. Nash 23-25, 25-19, 25-21 in the regional semifinals.