PBL seventh-grade volleyball team claims IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional championship with three-set win over GCMS

Members of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team receive the IESA Class 3A regional championship trophy after winning over GCMS in Thursday’s regional title match at Onarga.

ONARGA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won its second straight regional title on Thursday.

The Panthers claimed the IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional championship with a three-set victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

“They worked really hard," PBL seventh-grade coach Kara Harrison said.

In the third set, PBL overcame a 14-5 deficit to clinch the match with a 27-25 victory.

After Makenna Ecker scored the game's first point via a block for PBL, GCMS took a 2-1 lead off an ace by Payton Allen before kill by the Falcons' Ashleigh Skinner extended the lead to 4-2 and three aces by Elaina Stroh helped make hte score 10-2.

After the Panthers scored two straight points, GCMS extended its lead to nine at 13-4 as Allen recorded a diving dig for the 13th point. Allen then recorded another kill to make the score 14-5.

From there, PBL scored six straight points thanks in part to three kills by Addison Oyer and an ace by Kendra Johnson.

Oyer then recorded two aces to tie hte game at 15-15.

The Falcons then reclaimed the lead at 18-15 as GCMS's Molly Kroon recorded two aces during the 3-0 run.

A Carly Mutchmore ace cut PBL's deficit to 18-17 before Kroon recorded another ace for GCMS to make the score 20-17.

An Oyer kill made the score 22-21 before PBL tied the game at 22-22. After both teams exchanged sideouts, Kendra Johnson recorded an ace to give the Panthers a 24=23 lead.

After the Falcons earned the sideout to tie the game, Kenley Andreae recorded an ace to give GCMS a 25-24 lead. The Panthers then tied the game via a GCMS service error before Oyer gave PBL a 26-25 lead via ace.

The Panthers (13-8) then scored their 27th point to win the match.

“We were down, but we fought to come back," Harrison said. "If you get down that far, you've got to work really hard to come back, but they did it, and I'm really proud of them.”

Four aces by Mutchmore and a kill by Ecker helped the Panthers gain an early 10-0 lead in game one en route to a 25-9 first-game victory.

After the Falcons cut their deficit to 12-3, PBL scored seven straight points, including an ace by Sydney Murphy and a kill by Oyer, to extend its lead to 19-3. Oyer would record an ace to make the score 24-9 before the Panthers scored their 25th point.

“The first game was absolutely wonderful," Harrison said. "You got to see exactly what this team is capable of doing. Everything just seemed to be flowing and fitting together. The pieces of the puzzle were there.”

GCMS claimed a 25-19 win in game two.

The Panthers had an 8-4 lead before the Falcons scored four straight points. Andreae recorded an ace to the the game at 8-8.

The two teams traded sideouts twice, as a block by Allen tied the game at 10-10, before the Falcons scored five straight points to take a 15-10 lead. Two aces by

PBL's Maisy Johnson cut the Panthers' deficit to 15-14.

After a GCMS sideout, an Ecker kill made the score 16-15 before the Falcons scored two straight points. After Oyer recorded another kill to make the score 18-17,

GCMS scored four straight points, including two aces by Peyton Leonard, to extend its lead to 22-17.

An Oyer ace made the score 23-19 before GCMS scored two straight points to clinch the game-two victory.

“I have to give GCMS a lot of credit. They worked hard. They served well," Harrison said. "They ruffled our feathers a little bit.”

The Panthers will face Tolono Unity in the sectional match at St. Joseph at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

“I'm looking forward to Monday," Harrison said.