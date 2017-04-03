PAXTON -- The third time was the charm for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team.

Prior to Saturday's IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional semifinal game against Clifton J.L. Nash, the Panthers lost their previous two matches to the Rockets.

In both losses, the last match was decided by the minimum margin of two points. Nash defeated PBL 25-22, 25-23 on Feb. 7 before beating the Panthers in three sets 25-21, 24-26, 27-25 in the third-place match of the Twin County Conference Tournament.

Despite Nash's success against PBL, the host Panthers were selected as the No. 1 seed for the Paxton Regional while Nash received the No. 4 seed, forcing the Rockets to play a quarterfinal game two hours prior to the semifinals. Nash defeated Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25-15, 25-5 in the quarterfinal round.

“I wasn't really sure that the seeds had come out correctly because we had lost to Nash twice, and somehow, they got seeded fourth and we got seeded first, and I couldn't figure out how that happened, so I really felt like this was going to be a dogfight, and this team that won this particular match has a great chance to win on Tuesday (in the championship match)," PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said.

The Panthers proved to be more worthy of the top seed with a two-set victory over the Rockets. After winning the first game of Saturday's regional semifinal game against Nash, PBL experienced a reversal of fortune as it won by two points at 31-29.

“I just told the kids it's tough to beat a team three times in one year," Vaughn said.

"We're playing at home. They've got motivation. They won a regional last year. They want to be the second team to ever win it back-to-back as seventh-graders and eighth-graders, so they set that for their goal. They were excited. I knew this morning walking in that they were ready. They were excited to be here. We've been in these close matches all year long.”

In game one, the Panthers erased an 8-7 deficit to take an 11-8 lead as a Baylee Cosgrove ace resulted in PBL's 10th point. Makenna Klann recorded an ace to extend a PBL lead to 14-12 after Nash had tied the game at 12-12.

Cosgrove recorded another kill to give PBL a 21-15 lead before a Jasmine Miles kill resulted in the Panthers' game-clinching 25th point.

Two aces by Makenna Klann resulted in a 2-0 lead for PBL in game two before a kill by Hannah Schwarz resulted in a 4-1 score in favor of hte Panthers.

After Nash took a 6-4 lead, Schwarz recorded another kill and Maddy Foellner recorded an ace to tie the game at 6-6. Miles then recorded a kill to the the game at 8-8 before the Rockets went ahead 13-8.

From there, however, the Panthers went on a 6-1 run to tie the game at 14-14 as Jaden Bender recorded two kills for PBL's 12th and 13th points before Foellner recorded a game-tying kill.

“We just kept battling back there," Vaughn said. "We went back to our front row and got a bunch of kills in a row. It was just a seesaw battle all the way through, and we knew it was going to be like that.”

Cosgrove and Miles then recorded game-tying kills to make the score 20-20 and 21-21, respectively, before the Panthers took the lead at 22-21. Nash then reclaimed the lead at 23-22.

Despite the late deficit, the team had experience in winning close games. For instance, PBL won 25-6, 21-25, 32-30 over St. Joseph on Feb. 14.

“We knew we could win a close one," Vaughn said. "We've lost the close ones more than we've won them, but we knew we could win it. I just knew going down the stretch in that second game that we had a chance."

With her team down 23-22 on Saturday, Vaughn called timeout.

“I told them, 'No matter what happens on the next point, it's not over. Even if they score 24, we just have to fight,' and they did. (Nash) made two mistakes, and then it was back to 24-24," Vaughn said.

Bender recorded a kill to give PBL a 25-24 lead before Nash sided out to tie the game before taking a 26-25 lead. Foellner then recorded a kill to tie the game at 26-26 before the Rockets sided out.

The Panthers returned the favor by siding out to tie the game at 27-27 before Foellner recorded an ace to give PBL a 28-27 lead.

After Nash reclaimed the lead at 29-28 and PBL sided out again to tie the game at 29-39, an ace by Schwarz gave the Panthers a 30-29 lead before PBL scored the match-clinching 31st point.

“We've been in those tight matches all year long, and finally, it paid off there in the end," Vaughn said. “You've got to give those Nash kids credit. They play hard. They've got some kids who really put a swing on the ball, and they refused to let the ball hit the floor. I was very pleased with our kids. Our hitters really stepped up today.”

Miles finished the match leading the Panthers in kills with five while Bender and Cosgrove each added four kills. Foellner had two aces while Makenna Klann had 22 assists and 17 points and Makayla Klann had 112 passing points.

As a team, PBL had 13 kills in the second game and 11 in the first game.

“Those are probably our highest totals of the year, and we've been working on that night after night at practice," Vaughn said. "All year long, I said our setting, passes and serves are amazing.

"It is just about getting those hitters to hit the ball down, and they were hitting spots today. That's what we've been trying to practice – hitting corners, hitting short and tipping. It was just so great to see it come together and it was so great to see their enthusiasm on the floor, and they just believed today.”

The Panthers will face third-seeded Watseka Glenn Raymond at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the regional championship match.

Before then, they will watch the PBL seventh-grade team play in the sectional round at St. Joseph on Monday.

"They're excited," Vaughn said. "We're going to practice on Monday and cheer on the seventh-graders at the sectional, and then we're going to be right back here on Tuesday and be ready to go.”

Last year, both the seventh- and eighth-grade PBL volleyball teams won a regional.

“(PBL seventh-grade coach) Kara (Harrison) and I have been coaching together for 21 years, and the goal is always to win the regional. The goal is always to get better throughout the year and to have fun. This is why you coach and why these kids play. It's just thrilling. When you see their faces in the locker room and you see them jumping up and down out there on the floor, you know how much it means to them," Vaughn said.

"They're starting to accept their roles and support each other, and it's all about being a part of something and being a part of the team. You saw that with our high school (boys basketball team). They were a team, and when you are a team, we can be No. 1. That's been the goal all along. Every single year, the goal is to win the trophy. We've got a shot, and that's all I ask – that they give it everything they have, and they did. They left it all on the court, and I am very proud of them.”

PBL def. Clifton J.L. Nash 25-18, 31-29

At Paxton

For PBL (15-4), kills: Jasmine Miles 5, Jaden Bender 4, Baylee Cosgrove 4, Makenna Klann 2, Hannah Schwarz; aces: Maddy Foellner 2, Makenna Klann, Schwarz, Cosgrove; assists: Makenna Klann 22; points: Makenna Klann 17, Schwarz 11, Foellner 10, Cosgrove 8, Bender 5, Makayla Klann 5; passing points: Makayla Klann 112, Makenna Klann 55, Bender 34, Cosgrove 28, Ella Curry 16, Schwarz 12, Foellner 10, Miles 7.

IESA Class 3A

PAXTON REGIONAL

SATURDAY, March 4

Quarterfinals

Clifton J.L Nash def. GCMS 25-15, 25-5

Watseka Glenn Raymond def. Onarga Iroquois West 25-21, 25-14

Semifinals

PBL def. Clifton J.L. Nash 25-18, 31-29

Watseka Glenn Raymond def. Hoopeston Area 25-14, 25-18

TUESDAY, March 7

Championship match

PBL vs. Watseka Glenn Raymond, 6 p.m.