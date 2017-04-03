CISSNA PARK -- The St. John's Lutheran School volleyball team won 25-2, 25-2 over Hopkins Park Lorenzo Smith on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the IESA eighth-grade Class 1A Cissna Park Regional.

Tri-Point defeated Bourbonnais St. Paul's 25-16, 25-9.

Second-seeded St. John's will face third-seeded Tri-Point in the semifinals on Tuesday, 20 minutes after the conclusion of the 6 p.m. semifinal between top-seeded Cissna Park and fifth-seeded Donovan.

IESA Class 1A

CISSNA PARK REGIONAL

SATURDAY, March 4

Donovan def. Crescent City 20-25, 25-15, 25-12

Buckley St. John's def. Hopkins Park Lorenzo Smith 25-2, 25-2

Piper City Tri-Point def. Bourbonnais St. Paul's 25-16, 25-9

TUESDAY, March 7

Cissna Park vs. Donovan, 6 p.m.

St. John's def. Tri-Point, 20 minutes after first semifinal match

THURSDAY, March 9

Championship match, 6 p.m.