PBL's Addison Oyer (42) prepares to spike the ball over the net during Monday's IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Sectional match against Tolono Unity.

ST. JOSEPH -- For the second year in a row, Paxton-Buckley-Loda's seventh-grade volleyball team ended its season in the sectional round.

On Monday, Tolono Unity bested PBL 25-13, 25-22 in the IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Sectional.

“It just wasn't ours to have this year," PBL seventh-grade coach Kara Harrison said.

The Panthers (13-9) took an early 3-1 lead in the first game, with an ace by Emma Steiner accounting for PBL's third point.

After Unity took a 7-5 lead, Kendra Johnson recorded a kill via two-handed tap to start a 4-0 lead that concluded with a kill by Addison Oyer that made the score 9-7 in favor of the Panthers.

Unity (21-3) then went on a 5-1 run to take a 12-10 lead. After PBL sided out to cut its deficit to 12-11, the Rockets scored five straight points en route to a 12-1 run that extended their lead to 24-12.

After another tip-over kill by Kendra Johnson cut the Panthers' deficit to 24-13, Unity scored its 25th point to claim game one.

“We had trouble getting started. We had a little trouble with serve-receive in the first game," Harrison said.

In game two, PBL overcame an early 3-1 deficit to tie the game at 4-4 as an ace by Sydney Murphy accounted for the game-tying point.

After the Rockets reclaimed the lead at 6-4, PBL went on a 3-0 run to take the lead as a kill by Oyer made the score 7-6 in favor of the Panthers.

Unity sided out to tie the game at 7-7 before PBL went on another three-point spurt, capped by an ace from Oyer, to reclaim the lead at 10-7.

From there, the Panthers took control as they built their lead up to six at 16-10, their biggest lead of the match.

After Unity narrowed its deficit to 17-15, an Oyer kill made the score 18-15 and a kill by Lillie Frichtl upped PBL's lead to 20-17.

“In the second game, it started to come around," Harrison said. "We started to get our confidence back. Addison Oyer had some kills, Makenna Ecker had some kills. Lillie Frichtl had one in there as well. It was coming along.”

Unity scored six straight points to reclaim the lead at 23-20. After the Panthers tallied two points to narrow their deficit to 23-22, the Rockets scored two consecutive points of their own to clinch the match.

Despite the loss, Harrison said she is pleased with the progress her team made en route to reaching the sectional round.

“It's very encouraging. This team has a lot of potential," Harrison said. "We talked in the locker room about how far we've come to get where we're at. I'm really proud of how far they've come. They've learned a lot.

"They've learned how to work together. A lot of them didn't know anything about the game of volleyball, and to be where they're at right now is a big accomplishment. They have some experience under their belt. Next year, there's a lot of potential for them to do some really good things.”