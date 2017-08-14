PBL volleyball to start season with senior-laden roster

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team will go into the 2017 season with an experience squad that includes seven seniors.

"I have a lot of seniors, so I'm excited to have a big, mature class," PBL head coach Lindsay Muehlbauer said.

The Panthers' senior class includes setter Kalista Klann, who was a member of the all-Sangamon Valley Conference first team in 2015 and second team in 2016.

With two of last year's all-SVC first-teamers -- Parkland College-bound Katelyn Riffle and Kelsey Vaughn -- gone due to graduation, returning senior Ariana Gentzler will be taking a lot of the spikes toward the net.

"(Gentzler) has really taken some heavy swings. She's doing a good job with that," Muehlbuaer said. "(Klann) really does a good job of mixing up the sets. She and Ariana have a good connection at the net, so I'm excited to see those two together running some different plays this year instead of the traditional one ball out of the middle."

Katelyn Crabb, who was an all-SVC honorable mention last year, returns for her junior season as a defender.

"She stayed in great shape over the summer," Muehlbauer said. "I'm really looking forward to seeing what those three can do."

During the past summer, PBL played its summer ball at Mahomet Summer League in June, the Cissna Park Tournament in early July and at Parkland College during the last weekend of July. The Panthers finished each tournament "in the middle of the pack," Muehlbauer said.

"We were a little inconsistent during the summer playing volleyball, so I'm ready to see it all coming together," Muehlbauer said. "We need some work to get done, and I have faith in the girls that it will all come together."

The Panthers will start their season in the Timberwolf Tip Off Classic, starting with two matches next Monday in Watseka. They will face Kankakee at 6 p.m. and Momence at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, PBL will face Milford at 5 p.m. and Watseka at 7 p.m. in Cissna Park.

"It's always a good start," Muehlbauer said. "I like opening with a tournament because it creates a competitive atmosphere. I'm looking forward to a consistent week of volleyball."

In between the Tip-Off Classic, the Panthers will host Oakwood at on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

"I think Oakwood is going to be a challenge for us, so I'm ready to see how we can compete against a team like that," Muehlbauer said.

The Panthers' conference schedule includes a home match against Cissna Park, which finished third in the IHSA Class 1A state tournament in 2014 and second in state in 2015 and finished the 2016 season with a 26-9 record. The Timberwolves will face PBL on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Watseka, which has beea a sectional champion in 2A in each of the last three seasons and five of the last six years and qualified for state in 2014, will host PBL on Thursday, Oct. 5.

"I think Cissna Park and Watseka will always be good matches for us," Muehlbauer said.

The Panthers will travel to face the 2A state runner-up from last year, St. Joseph-Ogden, on Tuesday, Sept. 12. They will also travel to Champaign to face St. Thomas More, last year's 2A Paxton Regional champion, on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

"They always have a good program," Muehlbauer said.

The Panthers will have 21 matches -- excluding the PBL Volleyball Classic in Paxton, which starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and the SVC Tournament in Gilman on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and Thursday, Oct. 12 -- before IHSA regionals start Monday, Oct. 23, where PBL will hope to get its first postseason victory since 2012.

Last year, PBL ended its season with a record of 21-11 -- its third straight season with 20 or more wins -- after losing 25-15, 25-16 to Heyworth in the Paxton Regional semifinals.

In the meantime, Muehlbauer said her team's goal is to win as many matches as possible to get a higher seeding for the postseason.

"Every game matters during the regular season because all head coaches rank the other teams, and, based on ranking, that's the number that you're seeded come the postseason," Muehlbauer said.

"I really try to emphasize winning every single match because it's going to come back and really play into your postseason performance. We do keep getting sent into that Champaign (area) sectional, which is extremely tough, but our goal is still -- and always will be -- to win, so we're looking for our first postseason win, and that goal won't change."