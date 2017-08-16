How I Set Your Mother wins Paxton Park District Sand Volleyball League championship

PAXTON -- The final week of the Paxton Park District Sand Volleyball season began with two playoff elimination games on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Dinks & Drinks defeated Paxton Pub 25-15, 25-21. Monical's beat Defib Divas 25-9, 25-22.
Monical's then eliminated Dinks & Drinks by a score of 25-13, 25-27, 15-11, setting up a matchup with Animal Clinic of Paxton, who lost its winner's bracket matchup to How I Set Your Mother 25-22, 25-21.
Monical's, playing its third straight match, defeated Animal Clinic 22-25, 25-21, 15-10 to advance to the finals to face How I Set Your Mother.
How I Set Your Mother won the championship match with a score of 25-19, 16-25, 15-7.
The Paxton Park District is now taking registration for the Women's Winter Volleyball season, which plays on Thursday evenings from early December through early March.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.