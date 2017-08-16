How I Set Your Mother wins Paxton Park District Sand Volleyball League championship

Members of How I Set Your Mother pose for a photo after winning the Paxton Park District Sand Volleyball League championship, from left: Jaime Smith, Sierra Guillaume, Andi Lemley, Lacey Smith, Kaitlyn Weber, Jaleigh Foster and Shelley Lindauer.

PAXTON -- The final week of the Paxton Park District Sand Volleyball season began with two playoff elimination games on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Dinks & Drinks defeated Paxton Pub 25-15, 25-21. Monical's beat Defib Divas 25-9, 25-22.

Monical's then eliminated Dinks & Drinks by a score of 25-13, 25-27, 15-11, setting up a matchup with Animal Clinic of Paxton, who lost its winner's bracket matchup to How I Set Your Mother 25-22, 25-21.

Monical's, playing its third straight match, defeated Animal Clinic 22-25, 25-21, 15-10 to advance to the finals to face How I Set Your Mother.

How I Set Your Mother won the championship match with a score of 25-19, 16-25, 15-7.

The Paxton Park District is now taking registration for the Women's Winter Volleyball season, which plays on Thursday evenings from early December through early March.