GCMS volleyball defeats Ridgeview in season opener

COLFAX -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team defeated Ridgeview 25-22, 18-25, 25-23 in its season opener on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Jessica Freehill, Claire Retherford and Emily Lange all had four kills for the Falcons. Freehill also had a team-high three blocks while Retherford recorded two blocks in the third game.
Madi Eberle had five aces and eight service points while Mady Schutte -- who finished the match with eight assists -- also had eight service points.
Dani Eckerty had 13 digs.
The Falcons will play at Blue Ridge on Thursday.
At Colfax
For GCMS, kills: Jessica Freehill 4, Claire Retherford 4, Emily Lange 4; aces: Madi Eberle 5; blocks: Freehill 3, Retherford 2; digs: Dani Eckerty 13; assists: Mady Schutte 8; service points: Eberle 8, Schutte 8.
JV -- Ridgeview def. GCMS 21-25, 25-22, 8-15
