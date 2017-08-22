PBL volleyball starts season with victories over Kankakee, Momence

WATSEKA -- When a team wins its first few contests of a sports season, it can often still find some things to improve upon as the season rolls along.

That was the case for Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School's volleyball team, says head coach Lindsay Muehlbauer, after it won 25-14, 25-13 over Kankakee and 25-17, 25-16 over Momence on Monday at the Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic to start its season with a 2-0 record.

“It was an OK start," Muehlbauer said. "I think what really kept us in it was our serving. I've been really working with the girls to serve a lot tougher and to serve some specific zones. If it weren't for our serves, it would be a lot closer of a match in both matches.”

The Panthers started game one of their match against Kankakee with a 7-0 lead thanks in part to two aces by Valeree Johnson and a kill by Ariana Gentzler.

Another ace by Kalista Klann made the score 11-5. Johnson then recorded two more aces to make the score 17-13 and 19-13 after a Sindra Gerdes tap over started a 5-0 run that followed Kankakee cutting its deficit to 14-13.

Another ace was recorded by Abbie Schmidt to make the score 22-14 one volley after Ariana Gentzler recorded a kill. Gentzler recorded another kill to extend PBL's lead to 24-14 before the Panthers scored the game point on the next volley.

“I'm really happy about the way we served tonight," Muehlbauer said. "Our serving was really good tonight.”

In the second game, Johnson recorded two more aces to help the Panthers take a 5-0 lead before Kankakee gained the advantage at 9-6.

A Gentzler block and a Cassidi Nuckols kill helped PBL cut its deficit to 11-10 before Lindsey Windler recorded a kill tied the game at 11-11.

After the Panthers took a 14-13 lead, a Gerdes kill and a Katelyn Crabb ace extended the advantage to 17-13. A Gentzler block and a Crabb ace helped make the score 24-13 before PBL recorded the game point at 25-13.

Valeree Johnson had seven aces while Gentzler had nine kills and Gerdes and Nuckols had five and three kills, respectively. Kalista Klann had 16 assists and Katelyn Crabb had six digs.

In game one against Momence, PBL trailed 3-2 before a block and a kill by Gentzler and two aces by Schmidt helped the Panthers take an 11-3 lead.

A Gentzler ace and a Lexi Johnson kill made the score 25-9 before Momence cut its deficit to 16-14.

A Lexi Johnson kill made the score 17-14 before Valeree Johnson recorded two aces and Gentzler had two kills extend PBL's lead to 24-15.

In game two, PBL trailed 6-4 before gaining a 10-7 thanks in part to two aces by Klann. Two kills by Nuckols made the score 14-9 and 18-9 before Crabb recorded an ace to extend the Panthers' lead to 19-9.

Gentzler then recorded a kill to make the score 23-11 before the Panthers scored two of the next seven points to clinch the match.

Gentzler tallied 10 kills and two blocks against Momence while Klann had 18 assists and two kills and Nuckols and Lexi Johnson each had four kills.

“I think we need to clean up our passing and hitting," Muehlbauer said. "Tomorrow's going to be a lot tougher, so we're going to have to clean things up from the get-go. Otherwise, we're not going to have a chance because Oakwood's a really good team. I'm hoping we're a little more well-rounded tomorrow night, in terms of passing and hitting, and a little more energetic as well.”

After its home match Tuesday against Oakwood, the Panthers will continue Timberwolf Tip-Off play on Thursday in Cissna Park. PBL will face Milford -- which defeated Momence 25-16, 26-24 on Monday -- at 5 p.m. and Watseka -- which won 25-23, 25-10 over Kankakee on Monday -- at 7 p.m.

“I think we turn it up a notch against certain team, which is good, but it's also frustrating because I wish we would play that way every single match, but I don't want to speak too soon," Muehlbauer said. "I guess we will see on Thursday.”