PBL volleyball loses in two sets to Oakwood

PAXTON -- Even though her Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team won its first two games of the 2017 season, head coach Lindsay Muehlbauer said she was not sure which team would show up Tuesday against Oakwood.

"I think we're a team that can play really well or really bad at the same time. It depends on which team comes out," Muehlbauer said. “We've just been inconsistent all throughout the summer."

The Panthers' inconsistency showed as they lost 25-17, 25-20 to Oakwood.

“I don't think we played intense the entire match," Muehlbauer said. "I think we started playing toward the end of set No. 2, and by that time, it was way too late. I think we waited too long and we were a little slow in the beginning.”

Oakwood had a 15-10 lead in the first game before Ariana Gentzler recorded a kill and a block that made the score 15-11 and 18-13, respectively.

Oakwood extended its lead to 23-14 before Lexi Johnson recorded a kill and Katelyn Crabb had an ace. The Comets then scored two of the next three points to clinch the game.

A Gentzler kill made the score 1-0 in the seacond game before Oakwood took a 10-4 lead. Crabb recorded two aces to make the score 10-6 before the score became 14-6.

Cassidi Nuckols recorded a kills and a block to cut PBL's deficit to 14-8 before Sindra Gerdes recorded a kill to make the score 15-9.

Oakwood would extend its lead to 22-13 before the Panthers scored seven of the next eight points, starting with a kill by Lindsey Windler to make the score 22-14.

Lexi Johnson recorded a kill to make the score 23-16 before a diving dig by Crabb helped PBL score the next point.

The PBL defense only recorded one dig in the first set, according to Muehlbauer's count before recording 14 in set two.

“We finally started playing defense. That's a huge difference," Muehlbauer said. "If we're not going to play defense, we're not going to win, so toward the end of that second set, I think that's what the difference was. We started making some moves. We started diving for some more balls. I wish we could have done that a little bit sooner.”

Nuckols and Lexi Johnson were each at the net for a block at cut PBL's deficit to 23-19. The Panthers cut their deficit to 23-20 before Oakwood scored the next two points to clinch the match.

"What I told the girls is I think this is going to be a team that progresses throughout the season. I think we'll get better. I don't know if we're necessarily comfortable playing next to the girls that are on the court – there are some new girls out there like Abbie (Schmidt) and Sindra (Gerdes)," Muehlbauer said.

"They're younger. They're sophomores, so they're getting used to playing next to some of the seniors and juniors. I think once we get a little bit more comfortable, we'll get into a little bit more of a groove.”