GCMS volleyball loses 25-10, 25-7 to Blue Ridge

FARMER CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team went into Thursday's match against Blue Ridge with a 1-0 record.

With a season-opening win over Ridgeview two nights earlier, the Falcons equaled their win total from last year.

“I think the girls are really excited," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts. "I think they're learning and having fun, and that's the most important part. We want them to love volleyball and we want them to enjoy being out here on the court together, and they are."

On Thursday, GCMS faced a volleyball team that has enjoyed more success in recent years -- Blue Ridge was a regional champion in each of the last four years, including back-to-back IHSA Class 1A round-of-16 appearance in 2015 and 2016 -- and lost 25-10, 25-7.

"After going 1-1 this first week of games, they're excited to keep working and to keep getting better as the season progresses," Rubarts said. “We are still learning a lot. We talked in the locker room about not having any bad losses.

"The score might say otherwise, but this wasn't a bad loss for us. We worked on some really good things. We ran some set plays. We had some really good passing.”

Claire Retherford made a diving dig for the Falcons as they took a 1-0 lead in game one. A kill by Jessica Freehill made the score 3-2 in favor of GCMS before Blue Ridge scored four straight points to take the lead at 6-3.

The Falcons came back with a 2-0 run as an ace by Emily Clinton cut GCMS's deficit to 6-5.

The Knights then went on an 8-0 lead before three points by the Falcons made the score 14-8. Blue Ridge then went on a 7-0 run before Emily Lange recorded a kill to make the score 21-9.

Retherford recorded a block to cut a GCMS deficit to 23-10 before the Knights scored two straight points to clinch the game at a score of 25-10.

“They attacked the ball really well, so it was nice to be able to work on some blocking and some coverage that maybe we haven't seen set," Rubarts said. "It was nice to be able to put some of those pieces together.”

In game two, the Knights started with a 9-1 run, with a Retherford block accounting for GCMS's lone point during the run.

A Clinton block made the score 10-3 before Blue Ridge went on a 5-1 run. A block by Madison Eberle stopped the run and made the score 15-5 before Blue Ridge went on a four-point run to extend its lead to 19-5.

Retherford recorded another block to make the score 19-6 before the Knights scored six of the next seven points to clinch the match.

“We're looking forward to going in tomorrow and watch some film and just see how Blue Ridge moves, because they move really well defensively, and that's something we can learn from as well," Rubarts said. "It was a good game for us.”

Dani Eckerty finished the match with 10 digs and Freehill had two kills for the Falcons.

For Blue Ridge, Maddy Hopkins blasted seven kills, Avery Fisher delivered 14 assists and Hannah Brackenhoff came up with 10 digs.

After hosting its home opener against PBL on Tuesday, GCMS will host Watseka the following Thursday before traveling to face Flanagan-Cornell on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“I'm really excited for our first home match on Tuesday," Rubarts said. "They're excited to get there and keep working.”

Blue Ridge def. GCMS 25-10, 25-7

At Farmer City

For GCMS (1-1), kills: Jessica Freehill 2; digs: Dani Eckerty 10.

For Blue Ridge, kills; Maddy Hopkins 7; digs: Hannah Brackenhoff 10; assists: Avery Fisher 14.