PBL volleyball loses to Watseka, Milford in Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic

CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team lost two matches Thursday in the Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic.

The Panthers lost 21-25, 25-13, 15-12 to Milford. Ariana Gentzler had a team-high seven kills and two blocks while Cassidi Nuckols and Lindsey Windler each added five kills.

Katelyn Crabb contributed seven digs while Kalista Klann had six digs and 18 assists.

In a 25-11, 25-20 loss to Watseka, Gentzler again had a team-high seven kills and Klann had 10 assists and six digs. Abbie Schmidt led the Panthers in digs with nine while Windler had eight.

Watseka def. PBL 25-11, 25-20

At Cissna Park

For PBL (2-3), kills: Ariana Gentzler 7, Lexi Johnson 3, Sindra Gerdes; aces: Kalista Klann, Katelyn Crabb, Madi Peden; digs: Abbie Schmidt 9, Lindsey Windler 8, Klann 6, Crabb 4, Peden 3, Gerdes, Cassidi Nuckols; assists: Klann 10.

Milford def. PBL 21-25, 25-13, 15-12

At Cissna Park

For PBL, kills: Ariana Gentzler 7, Cassidi Nuckols 5, Lindsey Windler 5, Lexi Johnson 2; aces: Madi Peden, Windler, Gentzler; blocks: Gentzler 2, Lexi Johnson; digs: Katelyn Crabb 7, Kalista Klann 6, Abbie Schmidt 6, Windler 5, Sindra Gerdes 2, Peden 2, Nuckols, Gentzler; assists: Klann 18.