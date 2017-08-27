PBL volleyball wins fifth-place match of Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic over Fisher

CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team claimed a 25-11, 25-12 victory Saturday over Fisher in the fifth-place match of the Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic.

PBL's Kalista Klann and Ariana Gentzler were each named to the all-tournament team.

TIMBERWOLF TIP-OFF CLASSIC

MONDAY, Aug. 21

At Cissna Park

Fisher def. Hoopeston Area 25-9, 25-13

Armstrong-Potomac def. Clifton Centrla 25-19, 18-25

Armstrong-Potomac def. Fisher 16-25, 25-14, 16-14

Cissna Park def. Hoopeston Area 25-9, 25-13

At Watseka

Milford def. Momence 25-16, 26-24

PBL def. Kankakee 25-14, 25-13

PBL def. Momence 25-17, 25-16

Watseka def. Kankakee 25-23, 25-10

TUESDAY, Aug. 22

At Cissna Park

Milford def. Kankakee, 25-18, 25-16

Momence vs. Kankakee, no score reported

Watseka def. Momence 26-24, 25-16

Watseka def. Milford 25-27, 25-18, 17-15

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23

At Cissna Park

Armstrong-Potomac def. Hoopeston Area, 20-25, 25-11, 15-13

Cissna Park def. Clifton Central 25-14, 25-3

Fisher def. Clifton Central, 25-13, 25-17

Cissna Park def. Fisher, 25-14, 25-10

THURSDAY, Aug. 24

At Cissna Park

Milford def. PBL 21-25, 25-13, 15-12

Clifton Central def. Hoopeston Area 20-25, 25-8, 15-6

Watseka def. PBL 25-11, 25-20

Cissna Park def. Armstrong-Potomac 25-12, 25-17

SATURDAY, Aug. 26

At Cissna Park

Ninth-place match, score not reported

Seventh-place match, score not reported

Fifth Place — PBL def. Fisher 25-11, 25-12

Third Place — Armstrong-Potomac def. Milford 11-25, 25-21, 17-15

Championship — Cissna Park def. Watseka 26-24, 25-17

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park; Emily Duis, Watseka; Kennedy Bauer, Watseka; Kalista Klann, PBL; Ariana Gentzler, PBL; Emily Bunting, Watseka; Madi Gayheart, AP, Anna Jennings, Cissna Park; Maddie Buhr, AP; Sloan Boyce, Cissna Park; Rebecca Clanton, Fisher; Rachel Kochel, Watseka.