PBL volleyball wins fifth-place match of Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic over Fisher

CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team claimed a 25-11, 25-12 victory Saturday over Fisher in the fifth-place match of the Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic.
PBL's Kalista Klann and Ariana Gentzler were each named to the all-tournament team.
TIMBERWOLF TIP-OFF CLASSIC
MONDAY, Aug. 21
At Cissna Park
Fisher def. Hoopeston Area 25-9, 25-13
Armstrong-Potomac def. Clifton Centrla 25-19, 18-25
Armstrong-Potomac def. Fisher 16-25, 25-14, 16-14
Cissna Park def. Hoopeston Area 25-9, 25-13
At Watseka
Milford def. Momence 25-16, 26-24
PBL def. Kankakee 25-14, 25-13
PBL def. Momence 25-17, 25-16
Watseka def. Kankakee 25-23, 25-10
TUESDAY, Aug. 22
At Cissna Park
Milford def. Kankakee, 25-18, 25-16
Momence vs. Kankakee, no score reported
Watseka def. Momence 26-24, 25-16
Watseka def. Milford 25-27, 25-18, 17-15
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23
At Cissna Park
Armstrong-Potomac def. Hoopeston Area, 20-25, 25-11, 15-13
Cissna Park def. Clifton Central 25-14, 25-3
Fisher def. Clifton Central, 25-13, 25-17
Cissna Park def. Fisher, 25-14, 25-10
THURSDAY, Aug. 24
At Cissna Park
Milford def. PBL 21-25, 25-13, 15-12
Clifton Central def. Hoopeston Area 20-25, 25-8, 15-6
Watseka def. PBL 25-11, 25-20
Cissna Park def. Armstrong-Potomac 25-12, 25-17
SATURDAY, Aug. 26
At Cissna Park
Ninth-place match, score not reported
Seventh-place match, score not reported
Fifth Place — PBL def. Fisher 25-11, 25-12
Third Place — Armstrong-Potomac def. Milford 11-25, 25-21, 17-15
Championship — Cissna Park def. Watseka 26-24, 25-17
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park; Emily Duis, Watseka; Kennedy Bauer, Watseka; Kalista Klann, PBL; Ariana Gentzler, PBL; Emily Bunting, Watseka; Madi Gayheart, AP, Anna Jennings, Cissna Park; Maddie Buhr, AP; Sloan Boyce, Cissna Park; Rebecca Clanton, Fisher; Rachel Kochel, Watseka.
