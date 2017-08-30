PBL volleyball defeats GCMS 25-11, 25-20

GIBSON CITY -- Four nights after Paxton-Buckley-Loda's and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's varsity football team met for the 122nd team, it was the high schools' varsity volleyball teams' turn to take part in the Ford County rivalry.

While GCMS has the bragging rights on the gridiron, the right to brag on the volleyball court remains on PBL's side of net as the Panthers on Tuesday's meeting 25-11, 25-20 over the Falcons.

“I feel good. I know the GCMS/PBL matchup is going to be a lot of energy," PBL head coach Lindsay Muehlbauer said. "It's a big rivalry, and I know (GCMS head coach Taylor) Rubarts is doing really good things with GCMS, so it feels good to come away with this win.”

It was GCMS's home opener, and the school's student cheering section, the Red Army, came dressed in black shirts.

“I think we had some jitters in the first game – it was our first home game," said Rubarts, who is also a PBL graduate.

An ace by Abbie Schmidt gave PBL a 2-1 lead in the first game before kills by Ariana Gentzler and Aubree Bruns made the score 7-2. Another Bruns kill and an ace by Kalista Klann helped the Panthers extended their lead to 10-3.

After GCMS cut its deficit 10-6, and then eventually to 12-9, PBL went on a 3-0 run as Gentzler recorded a block and Lexi Johnson picked up an ace.

Gentzler bumped the ball over the net for PBL's 17th point, which extended its lead to 17, before a Valeree Johnson ace made the score 19-10.

From there, the Panthers ended game one on a 6-1 run.

“That opening set was really refreshing to see," Muehlbauer said. "I'll give GCMS credit for not quitting after that first set because they challenged us at set two.”

A kill by Sindra Gerdes and aces by Valeree Johnson and Schmidt helped PBL start game two with a 5-1 lead. After GCMS cut that lead to 5-3, Katelyn Crabb recorded an ace to make the score 7-3 before a Lexi Johnson kill and a Klann ace helped the Panthers extend their lead to 12-4.

The lead grew to 15-6 before the Falcons went on a 10-4 run to cut their deficit to 19-16. A kill by GCMS's Emily Lange made the score 19-15 before Claire Retherford recorded a block to cut the Falcons' deficit to 20-17.

“In the second game, we really kind of buckled down," Rubarts said. "We had some big blocks. We had some good balls that went down. Sometimes, it just doesn't come out the way you want, but it was a good loss for us. The girls worked really hard, and that's all we can ask for.”

Madison Grohler recorded a kill to make the score 21-17 before GCMS cut its deficit to two at 21-19. Gentzler recorded a block and Valeree Johnson picked up another ace to help extend PBL's lead to 24-19.

Dani Eckerty made a diving dig that led to Retherford's third block of the game, which cut GCMS's deficit to 24-20. Gentzler recorded a block of her own to clinch the match for PBL.

“I had a couple of different kids on the court," Muehlbauer said. "Sometimes, that's hard when you're thrown in with different people, so I'm glad that the team was able to hold it together and hold it off for set No. 2.”

Bruns led the Panthers in kills with five while Valeree Johnson had three aces, Gentzler and Klann each recorded a block, Crabb had nine digs and Klann added 13 assists. For GCMS, Jessica Freehill and Madison Eberle each had two kills while Freehill and Dani Eckerty each had an ace, Eberle added eight digs and Mady Schutte had three assists.

With the win, PBL improved its record to 4-3. The Panthers are on a two-match winning streak after claiming a victory over Fisher the previous Saturday in the fifth-place match of the Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic.

“I think we've been playing as a team for back-to-back matches now. I think we played well (against Fisher), and I think we also played well tonight,” Muehlbauer said. “I was looking for some consistency in our team playing together, and these back-to-back matches kind of gave me a little bit more confidence as to where the season is going, and I think it helps build the girls' confidence a little bit also.”

GCMS, meanwhile, is 1-2 and on a two-match losing streak, but each loss -- one to Blue Ridge the Thursday prior to its match with PBL -- was to a team with more than 20 wins last year.

“We're working on our offense. We're working on just improving as a team," Rubarts said. “It's really great for the girls to be able to play against high-caliber teams so we can continue to get better, because they aspire to be at that level at some point, so they're really working hard to get to that level, and I think we competed well tonight.”

PBL def. GCMS 25-11, 25-20

At Gibson City

For PBL (4-3), kills: Aubree Bruns 5; aces: Valeree Johnson 3; blocks: Kalista Klann, Ariana Gentzler; digs: Katelyn Crabb 9; assists: Klann 13.

For GCMS (1-2), kills: Jessica Freehill 2, Madison Eberle 2; aces: Freehill, Dani Eckerty; blocks: Claire Retherford 3; digs: Eberle 8; assists: Mady Schutte 3.