GCMS volleyball loses 25-6, 25-15 to Watseka

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team lost 25-6, 25-15 to Watseka on Thursday.

Claire Retherford had team-high in kills and blocks with two each for the Falcons (1-3) while Jessica Freehill led GCMS in aces with two, Alex Kafer had four digs and Mady Schutte added four assists.

For Watseka, Rachael Kochel had 10 kills and two blocks while Emily Bunting had nine aces and 16 assists and Kennedy Bauer had five digs.

At Gibson City

For Watseka, kills: Rachael Kochel 10; aces: Emily Bunting 9; blocks: Kochel 2; digs: Kennedy Bauer 5; assists: Bunting 16.

For GCMS (1-3), kills: Claire Retherford 2; aces: Jessica Freehill 2; blocks: Retherford 2; digs: Alex Kafer 4; assists: Mady Schutte 4.