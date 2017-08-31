PBL volleyball defeats Clifton Central in SVC opener

CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team defeated Clifton Central 25-14, 25-19 in its first Sangamon Valley Conference match of the 2017 season.

Ariana Gentzler had a team-high five kills for the Panthers on Thursday while also recording one dig. Abbie Schmidt led PBL in aces with two while also recording a team-high six digs.

Aubree Bruns had four kills and four digs while Kalista Klann and Cassidi Nuckols each recorded three kills. Klann also had 14 assists, two blocks and two digs while Nuckols had one dig.

Valeree Johnson and Madi Peden each recorded an ace as Johnson also had three digs and Peden recorded a dig as well.

PBL def. Clifton Central 25-14, 25-19

At Clifton

For PBL (5-3, 1-0), kills: Ariana Gentzler 5, Aubree Bruns 4, Kalista Klann 3, Cassidi Nuckols 3, Lexi Johnson 2, Lindsey Windler; aces: Abbie Schmidt 2, Valeree Johnson, Madi Peden; blocks: Klann 2; digs: Schmidt 6, Bruns 4, Valeree Johnson 3, Klann 2, Katelyn Crabb 2, Windler 2, Gentzler, Nuckols, Peden, Ashlee Martin; assists: Klann 14.