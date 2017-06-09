CHAMPAIGN -- In just its third week of the season, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team is seeing some stiff competition through a three day stretch of two matches.

The stretch started with a 25-15, 25-17 loss Tuesday to St. Thomas More.

“Obviously, I wish it could have been a closer match, but STM is a really good team,” PBL head coach Lindsay Muehlbauer said. “I almost wish we had a couple more teams that would really challenge us on our schedule, but for now, playing STM in week three is good timing.”

For STM (3-1), Auburn-bound senior Mica Allison had 11 assists, five kills, four aces and three blocks less than a week after returning to Champaign from playing in Argentina for the U18 United States national team.

“It's exciting. Obviously, we all know her successes and where she just came back from," Muehlbauer said. "It's good to play at that level, even if we don't come away with that win. It's good exposure for my team.”

PBL (5-4) fell behind 7-2 in game one.

“I think we could have cleaned up our communication," Muehlbauer said. "We had a couple of communication errors in there, but other than that, STM is hard to compete with. They've got some good players on that team.”

Cassidi Nuckols recorded a kill that cut PBL's deficit to 9-5.

“I think C.J. Nuckols did a good job toward the end using their block," Muehlbauer said.

Abbie Schmidt and Ariana Gentzler recorded an ace and a kill, respectively, to turn a 15-9 deficit into a 15-11 score.

A PBL block mae the score 19-12 before Lexi Johnson recorded a kill to cut PBL's deficit to 20-13. After the Sabers extended their lead to 24-13, the advantage was cut to 24-15 via a Lexi Johnson block before STM scored the game-clinching point.

“I told my girls that, first of all, they have to see the hitters. If they're getting stuck behind the block, they're doing no good, so you have to get outside of the block, find the hitter and don't back away from it," Muehlbauer said.

"Don't shy away from it. Any part of the body that it hits, it's considered a dig. I just wanted them to be fearless and not back away from it. Those were some hard swings. I have some young girls on the court, so for the most part, a handful of the players did an OK job.”

After STM took an early 4-1 lead in the second game, two kills by Gentzler made the score 4-3 and 6-4.

“I think we had some good rallies in there," Muehlbauer said. "We had a good bump on the ball.”

A Sindra Gerdes kill made the score 14-8. With STM leading 17-11, a long volley ended with Kalista Klann tapping the ball over the net to make the score 17-12.

The Sabers extended their lead to 22-14 before Nuckols recorded a kill to cut PBL's deficit to 22-15 and a kill to make the score 24-17. STM scored the match-clinching point on the next volleyball.

Katelyn Crabb had double-digit digs with 12 for PBL.

"I also think that Kalista (Klann) did a good job of getting behind the ball on defense and putting up some good digs as well.”

The Panthers will host their second Sangamon Valley Conference match against Cissna Park, which improved to 7-1 with a 25-12, 25-17 victory Tuesday over Judah Christian, on Thursday.

“They always challenge us, too, so honestly, I couldn't find a better team to play going into Thursday," Muehlbauer said. "(Cissna Park's) always tough for us. I know this is a tough week, but it's a good week of good volleyball.”