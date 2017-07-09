GCMS volleyball defeats Fisher in three-set match

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team defeated Fisher 25-20, 17-25, 25-11 on Thursday.
With the win, the Falcons doubled their win total from last year as they improved to 2-4. GCMS also climbed to .500 in the Heart of Illinois Conference with a conference record of 2-2.
Emily Lange led the Falcons in kills with eight while Madi Eberle had six aces and 13 service points. Claire Retherford had a team-high five blocks for GCMS while Mady Schutte had 15 assists and Dani Eckerty had 10 digs.
For Fisher, Shelbee Owens had team-highs in kills (six) and aces (two) while Bailey Hadden had nine digs and one block and Cameron Mcgrew had six assists.
For Fisher, kills: Shelbee Owens 6; aces: Owens 2; blocks: Bailey Hadden; digs: Hadden 9; assists: Cameron McGrew 6.
For GCMS (2-4, 2-2), kills: Emily Lange 8; aces: Madi Eberle 6; blocks: Claire Retherford 5; digs: Dani Eckerty; assists: Mady Schutte 15; service points: Eberle 13.
JV -- Fisher def. GCMS 25-13, 25-22.
