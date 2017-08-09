PBL volleyball loses in two sets to Cissna Park

PBL’s Lexi Johnson tries to spike the ball over the net during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.

PAXTON -- Through its first three weeks of the volleyball season, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team has a .500 record at 5-5.

After a 25-18, 25-18 loss Thursday to Cissna Park, the Panthers' five losses were to teams with a combined record of 33-7. The Timberwolves improved to 8-1 with their win over PBL -- both Cissna Park and Watseka (11-3), which defeated PBL in the Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic, made their Sangmamon Valley Conference debuts on Thursday while the Panthers fell to a conference record of 1-1.

“We've had a handful of tough matches," PBL head coach Lindsay Muehlbauer said. "Tonight was a tough match. St. Thomas More was a tough match. Watseka's always tough for us, but I do think we could have had a couple of more victories under our belt if we played a little more consistently as a team.”

On Thursday, Cissna Park gained a 4-0 lead in game one before PBL's Ariana Gentzler and Cissna Park's Sloan Boyce exchanged kills to make the score 5-1. Boyce recorded another kill to extend the Timberwolves' lead to 7-2 before Lexi Johnson recorded a kill and Kalista Klann produced an ace to cut PBL's deficit to 8-4.

Cassidi Nuckols cut the Panthers' deficit to 10-5 with a kill before Johnson recorded a kill and an ace and Gentzler had a block during a 3-0 PBL run that cut its deficit to 12-9.

Gentzler recorded a kill to make the score 14-12 and start a 5-0 PBL run that gave the Panthers a 16-14 lead, with a kill by Lindsey Windler producing the 16th point.

Gentzler recorded another kill to make the score 17-15 before the Timberwolves took a 22-17 lead via a 7-0 lead. After PBL sided out, Cissna Park scored the final three points to clinch the game.

“We had a slow start in set one before coming back and keeping it fairly close," Muehlbauer said. “It was back-and-forth for, I'd say, the middle portion of our match.”

In game two, a Gentzler kill gave PBL a 2-0 lead. Katelyn Crabb recorded an ace to extend a 4-3 lead to 5-3 before Aubree Bruns recorded a kill to start a 3-0 Panthers run that extended their 5-4 lead to 8-4.

The Timberwolves then went on a 4-0 run to tie the game as an ace by Gabby Wessels produced Cissna Park's seventh point. Boyce recorded a kill that extended a 10-9 Cissna Park lead to 11-9.

Two blocks by Boyce further extended the Timberwolves' advantage to 16-9 before Lexi Johnson recorded an ace and Nuckols and Gentzler recorded a block to help cut PBL's deficit to 15-12.

Boyce and Gentzler exchanged kills to make the score 16-13 before Gentzler and Sindra Gerdes recorded a block to cut the Panthers' deficit to 16-14. Gerdes then produced a kill to make the score 16-15 before a Wessels block and an Olivia Powell ace helped Cissna Park extend its lead to 19-15.

Gentzler recorded a kill to cut PBL's deficit to 19-16 before a block by Wessels made the score 21-16.

Another block by Wessels exchanged Cissna Park's lead to 24-17 and Lexi Johnson recorded a block to cut PBL's deficit to 24-18 before the Timberwolves scored the match-clinching point.

“We kept it fairly close, and lost it toward the end," Muehlbauer said. "They just pulled away, and our confidence kind of drifted altogether. We don't deserve to win if we're not going to play confident. Cissna Park did a good job.”

Gabby Wessels led the Timberwolves in kills with eight while Anna Jennings -- who left the match in the middle of the second game with an injury -- had 12 assists.

For PBL, meanwhile, Crabb reached double digits in digs for the second straight match, according to Muehlbauer.

"Katelyn Crabb did a good job, but other than that, I don't think we played strong the whole way through," Muehlbauer said. "We had some inconsistencies with our play. There were a lot of touches up at the net. I think, defensively, there were some great plays."

The Panthers will travel to Tuscola on Monday, St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday and Momence the following Thursday before hosting the PBL Volleyball Classic on Saturday, Sept. 16, and welcoming Tri-Valley to Paxton on Monday, Sept. 18.

“Going into the rest of the season, I have no doubt that our team will get it together," Muehlbauer said. "We have a busy week next week – plenty of opportunities to get the ball rolling again.”

Cissna Park def. PBL 25-18, 25-18

At Paxton

For Cissna Park (8-1, 1-0), kills: Gabby Wessels 8; assists: Anna Jennings 12.

(PBL -- 5-5, 1-1 SVC.)