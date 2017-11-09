2017 PBL Volleyball Classic

PBL VOLLEYBALL CLASSIC

Blue Pool (at PBL High School gym)

PBL vs. GCMS, 9 a.m.

Milford vs. Clinton, 10 a.m.

Clinton vs. PBL, 11 a.m.

GCMS vs. Milford, noon

Clinton vs. GCMS, 1 p.m.

PBL vs. Milford, 2 p.m.

Gold Pool (at PBL Junior High School gym)

Rantoul vs. iroquois West, 9 a.m.

Lexington vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 10 a.m.

Armstrong-Potomac vs. Rantoul, 11 a.m.

Iroquois West vs. Lexington, noon

Armstrong-Potomac vs. Iroquois West, 1 p.m.

Lexington vs. Rantoul, 2 p.m.

Seventh-place match (at PBL JH gym)

No. 4 Blue vs. No. 4 Gold, 3 p.m.

Fifth-place match (at PBL HS gym)

No. 3 Blue vs. No. 3 Gold, 3 p.m.

Third-place match (at PBL JH gym)

No. 2 Blue vs. No. 2 Gold, 4 p.m.

Championship match (at PBL HS gym)

No. 1 Blue vs. No. 1 Gold, 4 p.m.