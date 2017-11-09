2017 PBL Volleyball Classic

PBL VOLLEYBALL CLASSIC
Blue Pool (at PBL High School gym)
PBL vs. GCMS, 9 a.m.
Milford vs. Clinton, 10 a.m.
Clinton vs. PBL, 11 a.m.
GCMS vs. Milford, noon
Clinton vs. GCMS, 1 p.m.
PBL vs. Milford, 2 p.m.
Gold Pool (at PBL Junior High School gym)
Rantoul vs. iroquois West, 9 a.m.
Lexington vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 10 a.m.
Armstrong-Potomac vs. Rantoul, 11 a.m.
Iroquois West vs. Lexington, noon
Armstrong-Potomac vs. Iroquois West, 1 p.m.
Lexington vs. Rantoul, 2 p.m.
Seventh-place match (at PBL JH gym)
No. 4 Blue vs. No. 4 Gold, 3 p.m.
Fifth-place match (at PBL HS gym)
No. 3 Blue vs. No. 3 Gold, 3 p.m.
Third-place match (at PBL JH gym)
No. 2 Blue vs. No. 2 Gold, 4 p.m.
Championship match (at PBL HS gym)
No. 1 Blue vs. No. 1 Gold, 4 p.m.
