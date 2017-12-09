GCMS volleyball defeats Iroquois West 25-19, 25-11

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team defeated Iroquois West 25-19, 25-11 on Monday.
Emily Lange led the Falcons (3-4) in kills with five while Claire Retherford have five aces and 12 service points and Mady Schutte had 10 assists.
The Falcons will travel to Fieldcrest and Eureka for Heart of Illinois Conference matches on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, before participating in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Volleyball Classic on Saturday and hosting Clifton Central the following Monday and El Paso-Gridley the next Tuesday.
At Gilman
For GCMS (3-4), kills: Emily Lange 5; aces: Claire Retherford 5; assists: Mady Schutte 10; service points: Claire Retherford 12.
