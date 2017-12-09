PBL volleyball loses 25-17, 25-23 to Tuscola

TUSCOLA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team lost 25-17, 25-23 to Tuscola on Monday.
Ariana Gentzler and Aubree Bruns each four kills for the Panthers (5-6) while Kalista Klann had four digs and 10 assists. Bruns added eight digs while Gentzler had one block.
Tuscola def. PBL 25-17, 25-23
At Tuscola
For PBL (5-6), kills: Ariana Gentzler 4, Aubree Bruns 4, Madison Grohler; aces: Bruns, Grohler; blocks: Gentzler; digs: Bruns 8, Kalista Klann 4, Grohler 2; assists: Klann 10.
