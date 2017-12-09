ST. JOSEPH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team lost 26-24, 25-16 Tuesday To St. Joseph-Ogden.

Ariana Gentzler led PBL (5-7) in kills with nine and in blocks with two while Valeree Johnson had a team-high 12 digs and Kalista Klann had 17 assists and seven digs. Aubree Bruns added four kills and seven digs.

St. Joseph-Ogden def. PBL 26-24, 25-16

At St. Joseph

For PBL (5-7), kills: Ariana Gentzler 9, Aubree Bruns 4, Kalista Klann 2, Valeree Johnson; aces: Gentzler, Johnson, Bruns; blocks: Gentzler 2; digs: Johnson 12, Klann 7, Bruns 7, Gentzler; assists: Klann 17.