ST. JOSEPH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team lost 26-24, 25-16 Tuesday To St. Joseph-Ogden.
Ariana Gentzler led PBL (5-7) in kills with nine and in blocks with two while Valeree Johnson had a team-high 12 digs and Kalista Klann had 17 assists and seven digs. Aubree Bruns added four kills and seven digs.
At St. Joseph
For PBL (5-7), kills: Ariana Gentzler 9, Aubree Bruns 4, Kalista Klann 2, Valeree Johnson; aces: Gentzler, Johnson, Bruns; blocks: Gentzler 2; digs: Johnson 12, Klann 7, Bruns 7, Gentzler; assists: Klann 17.
