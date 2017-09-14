PBL volleyball wins 25-14, 25-18 over Momence

MOMENCE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team won 25-14, 25-18 Thursday over Momence.

Ariana Gentzler and Aubree Bruns each led PBL (6-7, 2-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) in kills with five each while Gentzler also recorded two blocks and Bruns had seven digs.

Kalista Klann had four aces, five digs, two kills and 15 assists while Makayla Klann had eight digs and one assist. Maria Lemenager had seven digs and one ace.

