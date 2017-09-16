Host Panthers finish second at PBL Volleyball Classic; GCMS claims seventh place

Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Saturday’s match against GCMS at the PBL Volleyball Classic.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team hosted Saturday's PBL Volleyball Classic as the tournament's defending champions.

In fact, the Panthers won the tournament championship in three of the previous four years, beating Lexington in the title match.

In the 2017 PBL Classic title match, the Panthers met Lexington once again. This time, however, the Minutemen took the title, defeating PBL 25-14, 25-22.

"Our goal is to win the tournament, but we changed our lineup multiple times within this past week," PBL head coach Lindsay Muehlbauer said. "We had a lot of girls get some opportunities to play, so it's good to have some stats on multiple players on the team, but we wish we could have won it. That's always our goal."

Lexington scored the first six points of game one before an Aubree Bruns kill made the score 6-2. Bruns recorded another kill to cut a PBL deficit to 9-5.

The Minutemen built their lead to 11 points at 20-9 before PBL scored two straight points to cut its deficit to 20-11. Kills by Lexington's Kaitlyn Little and Tia Hardt -- who would be one of four Minutemen named to the all-tournametn team -- made the score 22-11 before a PBL sideout and two straight Lexington points built the Minutemen's lead to its biggest margin at 24-12.

The Panthers (9-8) scored the next two points before Lexington tallied the game-clinching point.

In game two, PBL gained a 2-1 lead via a kill by Bruns for the go-ahead second point. The tying point was scored as Bruns and Ariana Gentzler were at the net for a block.

After Lexington tied the game at 2-2, PBL scored three straight points, a run capped by a Bruns kill, to take a 5-2. The Panthers would eventually build their lead to 11-6 as a Gentzler kill made the score 9-6 and an ace by Maria Lemenager extended PBL's lead to 10-6.

The Minutemen went on a 5-0 run before PBL regained the lead at 12-11. Lexington then took the lead at 13-12.

After the Panthers tied the game at 13-13, the Minutemen went on another 5-0 run to gain an 18-13 advantage.

The advantage would be cut to 18-16 thanks in part to a block and a kill by Bruns, who also recorded an ace to cut a PBL deficit to 19-16.

Cassidi Nuckols then recorded a kill to make the score 22-19 before Gentzler recorded a block to make the score 24-21. PBL scored another point before the Minutemen scored their match-cliching point.

PBL in pool play

The Panthers started play in the Blue Pool against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, winning in three sets 25-14, 19-25, 15-1.

"We've been playing up and down -- we've been this way all season," Muehlbauer said. "We play really well one set and then play poorly in the second set. We definitely did not want to take GCMS to three sets, but that's what happened."

Emily Clinton recorded a block for GCMS to give her team a 1-0 lead in game one before PBL went on a 3-0 run, capped by a kill by Gentzler.

The Falcons (4-9) would take a 5-4 lead on a Claire Retherford kill before PBL scored the next three points, with a Gentzler kill extending the Panthers' lead to 7-5.

Madison Eberle recorded a kill for GCMS to tie the game at 10-10 before Nuckols recorded a kill to give PBL an 11-10 lead and start a 3-0 run.

A kill and block by Gentzler extended PBL's lead to 16-11. Two more blocks, another kill and an ace by Gentzler helped the Panthers extend the advantage to 23-13. Kalista Klann recorded an ace to score PBL's game-clinching point.

At the end of the tournament, Gentzler and Klann would each be named to the all-tournament team.

"They're our senior leaders. They try hard on the court," Muehlbauer said. "They did really nice job today."

A kill by Jessica Freehill, who would also be named to the all-tournament team, gave GCMS a 4-3 lead in game two before Clinton recorded a block to extend the lead to 5-3.

After a Klann ace gave PBL a 7-6 lead, Mady Schutte tallied an ace to make the score 11-8 in favor of GCMS.

Freehill recorded a kill that made the score 15-12. The kill was part of a 6-0 run that extended a one-point Falcons lead to 19-13.

A kill by Nuckols and an ace by Gentzler cut PBL's deficit to 20-17 before Retherford recorded two kills and Dani Eckerty added another kill as part of a 5-2 run that clinched the game for GCMS.

"We played really well in the second set," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said.

In game three, Gentzler and Klann each recorded a kill and Valeree Johnson tallied an ace to give PBL a 3-0 lead. After the Falcons and Panthers traded sideouts, Gentzler scored 11 straight service points, including three aces.

"I do think we played well in that third set," Muehlbauer said. "Ariana kept us in it -- that was nice."

Bruns recorded two kills during the match-clinching 12-0 run as well.

"In the third set, we had some issues with serve-receive," Rubarts said. "Gentzler served really well and kind of went on a run, and we just weren't able to get out of that serve-receive."

After defeating Clinton 25-17, 25-10 in its second match of pool play, PBL found itself in a three-set battle against Milford with a chance to play in the title match on the line.

After winning the first set 25-17 and losing 25-9 in the second set, the Panthers needed to rally from a 10-6 deficit before scoring nine straight points en route to a 15-10 victory in the third set.

"I told them, 'Just play point-for-point. As far as the scoreboard goes, it's 0-0. Go out there and play as hard as you can, and anybody can be mad about that,'" Muehlbauer said. "We had our best server back there, so we got kind of lucky, and she did her job and got us that victory in that third set."

Valeree Johnson tallied eight straight service points during PBL's match-clinching 9-0 run, including an ace that resulted in the Panthers' go-ahead point and another ace that made the score 14-10.

"Valeree Johnson kept us in that," Muehlbauer said. "She did a nice job."

GCMS claims seventh place

After going 0-3 in pool play, the Falcons won 25-11, 25-23 over Iroquois West.

Five days after beating the Raiders in Gilman, GCMS rallied from a 23-21 deficit in game two with four straight points.

"To get a win at the end of the day was good for us," Rubarts said. "We got to work on some things that needed to be improved from the previous matches. It was a good day of learning for us to get through a bunch of matches in a row."

The Falcons followed their three-set loss to PBL with a 25-22, 25-12 defeat at the hands of Milford, which claimed third place with a 25-20, 26-24 victory in the third-place match over Armstrong-Potomac.

"They're a great team," Rubarts said. "They had a couple of really good hitters and a really strong libero that we couldn't get shut down."

Against eventual fifth-place finisher Clinton, GCMS lost 25-13, 25-20.

"The serve-receive got us down a little bit, but that's something to work on," Rubarts said. "We tried some different lineups that we're going to continue to work on and try to find what fits best for us."

Up next

After hosting Tri-Valley on Monday, PBL will have a seven-day layoff before traveling to South Newton on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and another layoff of five days before hosting Fisher on Monday, Oct. 2.

"I think we will continue to progress. That is our goal from here on out -- just to get better. We ran through multiple lineups, so I've had plenty of girls getting a decent amount of opportunity on the floor," Muehlbauer said.

"Come (Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament time) and regional play, we'll be able to piece together our best players based off stats and go from there. We haven't had the best start, but our goal is to keep moving on and progressing."

Meanwhile, GCMS will host Clifton Central on Monday and El Paso-Gridley on Tuesday before traveling to face Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Thursday and returning home to face Tremont on Tuesday, Sept. 26, Roanoke-Benson on Monday, Oct. 2, and Lexington on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

"We're continuing to work," Rubarts said. "The girls and I always talk about working for October. We're trying to get better for regional time, and I think we're doing that every game."

PBL VOLLEYBALL CLASSIC

At Paxton

Blue Pool

PBL def. GCMS 25-14, 19-25, 15-1

Milford def. Clinton 25-8, 27-26

PBL def. Clinton 25-17, 25-10

Milford def. GCMS 25-22, 25-12

Clinton def. GCMS 25-13, 25-20

PBL def. Milford 25-17, 9-25, 15-10

Gold Pool

Rantoul def. Iroquois West 25-12, 25-5

Lexington def. Armstrong-Potomac 25-13, 25-15

Armstrong-Potomac def. Rantoul 25-17, 25-20

Lexington def. Iroquois West, 25-9, 25-8

Armstrong-Potomac def. Iroquois West 25-17, 25-7

Lexington def. Rantoul 25-18, 25-16

Seventh-place match

GCMS def. Iroquois West 25-11, 25-23

Fifth-place match

Clinton def. Rantoul 25-20, 25-19

Third-place match

Milford def. Armstrong-Potomac 25-20, 26-24

Championship match

Lexington def. PBL 25-14, 25-22

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Jessica Freehill, GCMS; Emily Schluter, Rantoul; Myejai Williams, Rantoul; Madison Filkin, Clinton; Sarah Porter, Armstrong-Potomac; Emily Duis, Milford; Jayden Standish, Lexington; Tia Hardt, Lexington; Emma White, Lexington; Lauren Boyd, Lexington; Ariana Gentzler, PBL; Kalista Klann, PBL.