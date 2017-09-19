GCMS volleyball loses 25-23, 29-27 to Clifton Central

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team lost 25-23, 29-27 Monday to Clifton Central.

Emily Lange led the Falcons (4-11) in kills with four in a losing effort while Mady Schutte had eight digs and nine assists, Claire Retherford had two aces and Emily Clinton had two blocks.

For Clifton Central, Caitlin Gerdes recorded nine kills while Jenna Raines had four blocks and two aces, Abbey Boudreau also had two aces, Leah Lemenager had 13 assists and Lauren James had 10 digs.

Clifton Central def. GCMS 25-23, 29-27

At Gibson City

For Clifton Central, kills: Caitlin Gerdes 9; aces: Abbey Boudreau 2, Jenna Raines 2; blocks: Raines 4; digs: Lauren James 10; assists: Leah Lemenager 13.

For GCMS (4-11), kills: Emily Lange 4; aces: Claire Retherford 2; blocks: Emily Clinton 2; digs: Mady Schutte 8; assists: Schutte 9.