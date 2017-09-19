PBL volleyball loses 25-23, 25-13 to Tri-Valley

Members of the PBL Blue Crew cheer on their volleyball team during Monday’s match against Tri-Valley, many of whom are dressed in gold T-shirts in remembrance of 2016 PBL graduate Caitlynn Riblet, who passed away last Thursday.

PAXTON -- According to its MaxPreps page, Tri-Valley improved to a record of 15-1 with a 25-23, 25-13 win Monday over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

When put into perspective, PBL head coach Lindsay Muehlbauer said she was not displeased about her team losing, especially after lineup changes that saw, among several other changes, freshman Makayla Klann starting in the libero position.

"Tri-Valley is always a solid program, so I'm not upset about anything," Muehlbauer said. "We've had multiple lineup changes, and for my team to come out and play the way they did tonight, I'm really pleased with that."

The host Panthers (9-9) took a 3-2 lead in game one on a kill by Ariana Gentzler. After the Vikings took a 6-4 lead, Madison Grohler recorded a kill to cut PBL's deficit to 6-5.

Gentzler then recorded a block to give PBL an 8-7 lead before a Grohler kill extended the advantage to 11-7. Kills by Lindsey Windler and Gentzler made the score 12-9 and 13-10, respectively, before Tri-Valley tied the game at 14-14.

The Panthers reclaimed the lead at 15-14 before the Vikings sided out to tie the game and scored the next point to take a 16-15 lead. Kills by Grohler and Windler then gave PBL the lead back at 17-16.

After Tri-Valley reclaimed the lead at 18-17, the two teams traded sideouts twice before the Vikings pulled away for a 22-19 advantage.

A kill by Gentzler cut PBL's deficit to 22-20 before she gave the Panthers the lead at 23-22 by recording a block. Tri-Valley scored the next three points to claim the first game.

"The first set was back-and-forth. We gave it our all," Muehlbauer said. "We didn't get stuck in any specific rotation. My hitters stayed aggressive, so I'm proud of them for that."

After Gentzler recorded a kill to give PBL a 1-0 lead, Tri-Valley scored the next four points to take a 4-1 lead and never looked back.

"Our serve-receive started to struggle just a little bit," Muehlbauer said. "Our passes were a little bit more inconsistent, but for the most part, I still think my hitters did a good job swinging, and we got some touches defensively that we didn't get in the first set as well."

During the match, PBL's players wore their gold jerseys along with gold ribbons in their hair while many members of the PBL Blue Crew student section wore gold T-shirts in remembrance of Caitlynn Riblet, a 2016 PBL High School graduate who passed away last Thursday.

"We all know Caitlynn Riblet, so to play for her was an honor. We love her. We miss her," Muehlbauer said. "It's a good reminder to never stop fighting. It's sad that something like this happened, but we were playing for her tonight, and I'm not upset at all with the way we played. We played as hard as we could."