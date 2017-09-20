GCMS volleyball loses 25-10, 25-12 to El Paso-Gridley

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team lost 25-10, 25-12 to El Paso-Gridley on Tuesday.

Rylee Tompkins had three blocks while Madi Eberle had 10 digs, Jessica Freehill had two kills and Mady Schutte had four assists for the Falcons, who fell to a record of 4-11 overall and 2-5 in the Heart of Illinois Conference with the loss.

For EP-G (10-4, 4-1), Madi Funk had six kills, Ashlyn Mool had nine digs and one block and Cheyenne Carr had 15 assists and 11 service points.

At Gibson City

