GCMS volleyball loses in two sets to Deer Creek-Mackinaw

MACKINAW -- Rylee Tompkins had five digs for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team in a 25-10, 25-4 losing effort Thursday against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

With the loss, the Falcons are now 4-13 overall and 2-6 in the Heart of Illinois Conference.

For Dee-Mack, Addy Gruse had six kills and a block while Morgan Burr contributed 11 assists. Carson Smalley added eight digs for the Chiefs (9-3, 6-0).