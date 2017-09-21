Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Volleyball

GCMS volleyball loses in two sets to Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Thu, 09/21/2017 - 11:05pm | The Ford County Record
MACKINAW -- Rylee Tompkins had five digs for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team in a 25-10, 25-4 losing effort Thursday against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
 
With the loss, the Falcons are now 4-13 overall and 2-6 in the Heart of Illinois Conference.
 
For Dee-Mack, Addy Gruse had six kills and a block while Morgan Burr contributed 11 assists. Carson Smalley added eight digs for the Chiefs (9-3, 6-0). 
